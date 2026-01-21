Dramatic Day at Australian Open: Shocks and Comebacks
The fourth day of the Australian Open featured intense matches and surprising outcomes. Daniil Medvedev survived an early scare to advance, while Emma Raducanu was eliminated. Other highlights include teenage sensation Victoria Mboko's stunning comeback and Aryna Sabalenka's commanding win. The day was full of action, with many players moving to the next round.
The Australian Open's fourth day was filled with suspense and surprises as top players navigated tricky matches. Daniil Medvedev faced a challenging start, dropping the first set against Quentin Halys, but ultimately triumphed in four sets. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu's journey ended disappointingly with a straight-sets defeat to Anastasia Potapova.
The tournament also saw breakthrough performances, like Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko's remarkable comeback against Caty McNally. Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant form, blazing past Bai Zhuoxuan to sail into the third round.
On the local front, Australian players faced tough challenges. Wildcard Talia Gibson was unable to capitalize on match points, and compatriot Storm Hunter was also knocked out. Overall, the day showcased the rollercoaster nature of Grand Slam tennis, with thrilling matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
