Day 4 Thrills at the Australian Open: Alcaraz and Gauff Shine Amid Dramatic Matches

The Australian Open's fourth day was marked by a series of exhilarating performances and unexpected exits. World number one, Carlos Alcaraz, continued his impressive streak with a robust win over Yannick Hanfmann. Coco Gauff, meanwhile, brushed aside Olga Danilovic, showcasing her dominance as she heads towards the third round.

Drama unfolded as Daniil Medvedev, a three-time finalist, stumbled initially against Quentin Halys but reclaimed his footing to secure victory. Victoria Mboko, the Canadian teenager, amazed the crowds by overturning a second-set deficit against Caty McNally, earning her advancement.

The day's surprises included Emma Raducanu's defeat at the hands of Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, prominent players like Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka navigated their way past tricky opponents to ensure their places in the tournament's progressing rounds.

