Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Danilovic to Advance in Australian Open

Coco Gauff swiftly defeated Olga Danilovic with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, progressing to the third round of the Australian Open. Gauff's performance was dominant, overpowering Danilovic, who struggled with unforced errors. Despite some resistance, Gauff's composure ensured her smooth advancement to face Hailey Baptiste next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:48 IST
Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Danilovic to Advance in Australian Open
Coco Gauff

In a decisive display on Wednesday at Margaret Court Arena, third seed Coco Gauff defeated Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2, advancing confidently into the third round of the Australian Open.

Gauff's dominant performance outshined Danilovic, who had previously eliminated Venus Williams, marking a challenging endeavor for the Serbian. Despite some early resistance, Danilovic was unable to withstand Gauff's relentless intensity and strategic prowess.

As Gauff prepares for her next match against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, she demonstrated composed agility and sharp execution, leaving Danilovic overwhelmed as errors piled up, leading to her swift elimination in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India
2
Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

 Israel
3
Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

 Global
4
CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026