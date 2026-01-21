Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Danilovic to Advance in Australian Open

In a decisive display on Wednesday at Margaret Court Arena, third seed Coco Gauff defeated Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2, advancing confidently into the third round of the Australian Open.

Gauff's dominant performance outshined Danilovic, who had previously eliminated Venus Williams, marking a challenging endeavor for the Serbian. Despite some early resistance, Danilovic was unable to withstand Gauff's relentless intensity and strategic prowess.

As Gauff prepares for her next match against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, she demonstrated composed agility and sharp execution, leaving Danilovic overwhelmed as errors piled up, leading to her swift elimination in the tournament.

