BJP MLA Faces FIR Over School Demolition in Manipur

A BJP MLA in Manipur, L Susindro Meitei, is under scrutiny after an FIR was lodged against him for allegedly ordering the demolition of an under-construction school in Imphal East district.

According to the police, the complaint, filed by Konsam Santosh Meitei, a site supervisor, accuses the legislator of criminal trespass, house trespass, and causing damage to public property.

The arrested developments center around the Khurai Heigrumakhong Junior High School, which was reportedly demolished upon Meitei's orders, despite construction funds being allocated by the North Eastern Council.

