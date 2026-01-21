Hardik Pandya: The Unmatched Force in India's Cricket Arsenal

In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has pronounced the significance of Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad. Chopra's statement highlights the all-rounder's unique value as India gears up for a crucial series against New Zealand.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan,' Chopra underscored Pandya's indispensable contribution, asserting that no player can replicate his dual prowess with bat and ball. He stressed that India, poised to defend their T20 world title, faces key decisions during the New Zealand series concerning team dynamics and player selections.

Chopra remarked on Suryakumar Yadav's leadership and advised technical adaptations while acknowledging Abhishek Sharma's rising influence. As India contemplates its strategies, the New Zealand series emerges as a pivotal opportunity to solidify plans and combinations for the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)