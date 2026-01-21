Emirates Airlines Renews Support for New Zealand's America's Cup Defense

Emirates Airlines has renewed its commitment as the naming sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand, as they ramp up preparations to defend their America's Cup title in Naples next year.

Tim Clark, Emirates Airline President, highlighted the team's unprecedented achievement by lifting the Auld Mug for the third consecutive time. The New Zealanders beat Ben Ainslie's British crew in the 2024 America's Cup Match final in Barcelona.

The team, signing on to the America's Cup Partnership, is poised to face international challengers in AC75 foiling monohulls, with Louis Vuitton as sponsors and GB1 eager to claim victory in this revered competition.

