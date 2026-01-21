Left Menu

Brook Leads England Against Sri Lanka Amid Unfortunate Nightclub Incident Confession

England's ODI squad featuring Joe Root and Jos Buttler, led by Harry Brook, is set to play Sri Lanka. Brook addressed an earlier nightclub incident, expressing remorse. The series, important for T20 World Cup 2026 preparations, also includes three subsequent T20Is starting January 30 in Pallekele.

Harry Brook (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled the playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Wednesday at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Star batter Harry Brook will captain the side, which includes seasoned players like Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Adil Rashid.

In the lead-up to the match, Harry Brook has opened up about a regrettable incident involving a nightclub bouncer in Wellington before a game against New Zealand. Brook admitted his misstep, expressing remorse for not setting a better example following his altercation, which saw him fined and warned by the ECB.

The ODI series is a critical prelude to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and concludes with three T20Is at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium starting January 30. England's first ODI playing XI includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

