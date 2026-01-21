Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Dashing Play Paves India's Victory Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma's instinct-driven 84 off 35 deliveries powered India to a 238-7 total and a 48-run victory over New Zealand in the T20I opener. The young opener, named Player of the Match, highlighted the importance of adapting to conditions. India's captain lauded Sharma's thorough preparation and commitment.

In a thrilling start to the T20I series, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma blitzed a scintillating 35-ball 84, ensuring India secured a commanding 48-run victory against New Zealand on Wednesday. Opting to follow his instincts and focus on timing rather than range-hitting, Sharma's explosive innings marked a decisive victory for the hosts.

Player of the Match Sharma emphasized preparation and adaptation, choosing instinct over high-risk shots. "I've figured out if you want to hit every ball, intent is essential. Watching your batting videos gives insight into a bowler's strategy," Sharma remarked. His approach was lauded by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who praised the opener's dedication beyond the pitch.

Despite fielding lapses, Yadav maintained support for his players, highlighting the balance of eight batters and three bowlers in the squad. From his side, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India's formidable home performance, underscoring the formidable challenge they present at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

