Luke Mudgway Dominates Pune Grand Tour's Maratha Heritage Circuit

In the Pune Grand Tour 2026, Luke Mudgway extended his lead by triumphing in the Maratha Heritage Circuit. The race, a test of skill and endurance, covered 105.3 kilometers of challenging terrain in Pune. The victory solidified Mudgway's position as a top contender in the general classification battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:54 IST
A visual from the competition (Photo: PGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune Grand Tour 2026, a spectacle of endurance and teamwork, tested its competitors on the Maratha Heritage Circuit, spanning 105.3 kilometers of challenging Pune landscapes reshaped by historic forts and steep gradients. The tournament promised brutality, and it delivered precisely that, showcasing remarkable feats of resilience and strategy.

Commencing at Camp's Ladies Club and concluding at Sinhagad Road's Nanded City, the circuit pushed athletes physically and mentally. Triumphing once again was Li Ning Star's Luke Mudgway of China, who clocked in at 02:31:49. Having already clinched Stage One, Mudgway's continued dominance secured him the coveted Yellow Jersey.

Despite fierce competition, Mudgway held his lead against commendable performances from Alan Carter Bettles of Thailand and Belgium's Yorben Lauryssen. This victory places him firmly atop the general classification. His remarkable endurance, aided by strategic team efforts, reflects the collective spirit and sheer determination exchanged amid punishing climbs and rapid descents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

