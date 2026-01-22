Iga Swiatek Advances in Australian Open Pursuit

Iga Swiatek has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory over Marie Bouzkova. The Polish tennis star exhibited no signs of her previous sluggish form as she dominated the match at John Cain Arena.

Having overcome earlier challenges, including two losses during Poland's United Cup triumph and a hard-fought win over qualifier Yuan Yue, Swiatek seemed back in her element. She started strong, controlling the first set with aggressive net play.

Despite a brief setback in the second set, where Bouzkova led 3-1, Swiatek quickly recovered. She regained her composure to even the score and eventually clinched the match, setting her sights on a showdown with 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)