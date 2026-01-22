Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances Mark Day 5 at the Australian Open

Left Menu

The fifth day of the Australian Open featured dramatic matches, with veteran Stan Wawrinka winning a five-set thriller. Notable exits included Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, while Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic secured comfortable victories. Highlights also included Marin Cilic's upset win and Jessica Pegula's dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:16 IST
The Australian Open's fifth day of action was packed with excitement and surprises, showcasing the unpredictability and thrill the tournament is known for. Veteran Swiss player Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years with a classic five-set win over youthful Arthur Gea. This marathon match typified a day that tested the endurance and skill of all participants.

Significant upsets came courtesy of Marin Cilic, who triumphed over Denis Shapovalov, while another shockwave hit as Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out to Tomas Machac. As established champions fell, others reinforced their status; Novak Djokovic breezed through his match, highlighting his dominance yet again on the Melbourne courts.

Among the female players, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova majored in continuing their impressive runs. Jessica Pegula made headlines with a commanding victory, adding to the narrative of both excitement and drama that the Australian Open continues to present to its global audience.

