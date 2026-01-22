Left Menu

Grand Slam Showdowns: Intense Third Round Battles at the Australian Open

The Australian Open enters its third round with top players vying for victory in Melbourne. Carlos Alcaraz faces Corentin Moutet, while Aryna Sabalenka battles Anastasia Potapova. Notable matches include De Minaur vs. Tiafoe, and Shnaider vs. Svitolina, set against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions.

Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne's tennis action is heating up as the Australian Open advances into its third round this Friday, with the world's elite players striving for Grand Slam success. Leading the highlight reels is men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who is set to clash with French talent Corentin Moutet. In the women's draw, two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka is gearing up against Anastasia Potapova in another thrilling encounter.

Men's standout match pairs Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe, both players hungry to carve their name on a Grand Slam trophy for the first time. De Minaur, who holds a winning track against Tiafoe, remarked, "He's playing well, got a lot of firepower. It's always a battle against him."

On the women's side, Russia's Diana Shnaider versus Ukraine's Elina Svitolina adds intrigue amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. Athletes continue to navigate the sport's rigorous demands while acknowledging off-court issues, with Svitolina voicing her support for Ukraine alongside her tennis aspirations. Coco Gauff also brings an all-American rivalry to the forefront as she meets Hailey Baptiste, highlighting an engaging day of matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

