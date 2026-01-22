Epic Battles and Surprising Upsets: Day 5 Thrills at the Australian Open

On the fifth day of the Australian Open, fans witnessed a blend of expected triumphs and surprising defeats, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the renowned tennis tournament.

Norwegian 12th seed Casper Ruud, a seasoned Grand Slam runner-up, sailed into the third round with a decisive 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar. Meanwhile, the 'Special Ks,' Australian favorites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, bowed out of their doubles opener after losing to compatriots Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in a tightly contested match.

The day also marked significant performances from younger talents such as Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova, who upset Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, and seasoned players like Novak Djokovic, whose dominant form continues to impress as he comfortably advanced to the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)