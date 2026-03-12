Left Menu

Jack Draper Stuns Novak Djokovic in BNP Paribas Open Clash

Jack Draper, returning from injury, defeated Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) at the BNP Paribas Open, advancing to the quarterfinals against Daniil Medvedev. Draper won with determination despite being below his ideal form. Djokovic has won the Indian Wells title five times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:06 IST
In a shocking upset at the BNP Paribas Open, defending champion Jack Draper outlasted five-time winner Novak Djokovic in a thrilling fourth-round encounter. Draper, 24, triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) after an arm injury sidelined him for eight months, showcasing his determination on the court.

Draper's victory propels him to the quarterfinals, where he'll face Daniil Medvedev, who convincingly defeated Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4. Despite not playing at his preferred level, Draper's tenacity sealed his win against the seasoned Djokovic, who nearly claimed his 11th Australian Open title this year.

The Serbian superstar, 38, has an impressive history at Indian Wells, having secured titles in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016. As Draper continues to carve his path in tennis, fans are eager to see how he performs against Medvedev in the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

