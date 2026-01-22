Concussion Concerns: Spotlight on Women's Football Cognitive Impacts

Professional women footballers facing multiple concussions may suffer attention span issues, according to a study by the global players union, FIFPRO. The research, part of the Drake Football Study, evaluated 68 female players, revealing that three or more concussions correlate with significantly worse performance in attention tasks.

Notably, 43% of surveyed players had experienced at least one concussion, with defenders at a higher risk. Although general cognitive problems weren't prevalent, repeated concussions significantly impacted attention, underscoring the need for strict management protocols.

Launched in 2019, the ongoing study tracks the health of 170 players worldwide. The findings align with similar research on male players, advocating for careful concussion management and highlighting an under-represented research area for women's football.