Francesco Molinari Shines on Windy Day at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Francesco Molinari began the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic with an impressive 7-under 65, taking the lead on a challenging and windy first day.

Despite not securing a win since the 2018 British Open, Molinari excelled at the Emirates Golf Club with eight birdies and just one dropped shot. The windy conditions proved challenging for many, as play was suspended at 5.50 pm due to darkness, leaving nine players to finish their first rounds the next morning.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton finished with 2-under 70, while Rory McIlroy had a challenging 1-over 73. India's Yuvraj Sandhu had a mixed day, requiring a strong round to advance, while Shubhankar Sharma ended the day 2-over through 16 holes.

(With inputs from agencies.)