Soorma Hockey Club's Spirited Victory Falls Short of Qualification

In a thrilling display, JSW Soorma Hockey Club claimed a decisive 6–1 victory against SG Pipers in the final group stage match of the Men's Hero Hockey India League on Thursday.

The Soorma side was in urgent pursuit of a seven-goal win to guarantee progression to Qualifier 2, launching into a high-octane atack from the outset. Jeremy Hayward's formidable drag flicks early on established a commanding lead, complemented by Lucas Martinez's quick counter-attacking strike.

Nicolas Keenan reinforced Soorma's efforts with a late goal, edging them closer, but SG Pipers held the line at the death. Despite Soorma's relentless offensive tactics and high-pressure play, they had to settle for a bittersweet win.

