Kyle Jamieson Steps In for Injured Adam Milne: NZ's T20 World Cup Line-Up Change
New Zealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson joins the T20 World Cup squad, replacing Adam Milne, who suffered a torn hamstring during a match. Milne's injury is a setback as he was preparing extensively for the tournament. Jamieson's performance in recent tours promises strength for the upcoming competition.
New Zealand has made a significant change to its T20 World Cup squad by including pacer Kyle Jamieson after Adam Milne was ruled out with a torn left hamstring.
Milne sustained the injury in a SA20 match last Sunday, forcing the Blackcaps to shuffle their lineup. Jamieson, already touring India with the team, steps in as his replacement.
Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over Milne's injury but is optimistic about Jamieson's contributions, citing his readiness and skillset as valuable assets for the tournament.
