Carlos Alcaraz Shines with Spectacular Performance at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz lit up the Australian Open with a sensational display, advancing to the fourth round after outplaying France's Corentin Moutet in an enthralling match.

On Friday, the world number one showcased his top form, marking his 100th Grand Slam match with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 victory at Rod Laver Arena, amassing 30 winners in just over two hours.

Although Moutet entertained the crowd with his humorous antics, Alcaraz's brilliance on the court secured the win, linking him up with American Tommy Paul in the quest for a quarter-final spot.