Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

A military airstrike in Myanmar's state of Kachin has resulted in the deaths of 21 individuals, with 28 more injured, reported an ethnic rebel group and local media sources on Friday. The attack on Hteelin village occurred amid preparations for this weekend's election final round.

Col. Naw Bu from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) stated that a jet targeted a compound where mourners had convened, hitting a refugee camp, a school, and a village market. With limited communications and internet service in the area, independent verification remains challenging.

The KIA has noted challenges in conducting elections in Bhamo, under KIA control, highlighting ongoing unrest since the 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking national opposition and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)