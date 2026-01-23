Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

A private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old student in Shivala Kala. The incident occurred during a tutoring session. When the student screamed for help, her elder sister intervened, and the accused fled. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:59 IST
A private school teacher was apprehended following allegations of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl, as reported by police on Friday.

The episode unfolded on January 21 at the girl's residence in the jurisdiction of the Shivala Kala police station, where the 38-year-old accused was providing academic tutoring for the Class 10 student, according to Station House Officer Lakhpat Singh.

Upon the girl's distress call, her elder sister rushed to assist, prompting the accused to shove both sisters aside before escaping. Authorities have filed a case under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the teacher was detained on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

