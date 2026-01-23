JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy reported a remarkable 150% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 420 crore in the December quarter, primarily driven by increased revenues.

The company's revenue grew to Rs 4,255 crore, up from Rs 2,640 crore a year earlier, marking a significant financial milestone. A cornerstone of this success was the commissioning of India's largest green hydrogen plant with a capacity of 3,800 TPA at Vijayanagar, alongside the integration of strategic acquisitions like 02 Power and KSK, which substantially boosted earnings.

In addition, power sales surged by 65% year-on-year to 11.1 billion units, with a robust 96% rise in renewable energy generation. As JSW Energy paves its way towards achieving its 2030 targets, net debt rose to Rs 63,771 crore by December 2025, attributed to ongoing growth projects. Furthermore, the board re-appointed Munesh Khanna as Independent Director, bringing his wealth of experience back to the company.