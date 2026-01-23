Left Menu

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy reports a 150% increase in net profit to Rs 420 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues and expansion in renewable projects. The firm also celebrated the commissioning of India's largest green hydrogen plant, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:00 IST
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy reported a remarkable 150% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 420 crore in the December quarter, primarily driven by increased revenues.

The company's revenue grew to Rs 4,255 crore, up from Rs 2,640 crore a year earlier, marking a significant financial milestone. A cornerstone of this success was the commissioning of India's largest green hydrogen plant with a capacity of 3,800 TPA at Vijayanagar, alongside the integration of strategic acquisitions like 02 Power and KSK, which substantially boosted earnings.

In addition, power sales surged by 65% year-on-year to 11.1 billion units, with a robust 96% rise in renewable energy generation. As JSW Energy paves its way towards achieving its 2030 targets, net debt rose to Rs 63,771 crore by December 2025, attributed to ongoing growth projects. Furthermore, the board re-appointed Munesh Khanna as Independent Director, bringing his wealth of experience back to the company.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

 India
2
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
3
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
4
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026