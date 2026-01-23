Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup is set to announce another wave of layoffs in March, building on the 1,000 job cuts already executed this month, revealing efforts to streamline the bank's structure further. Sources suggest that once the bonus season concludes, more employees could find themselves facing termination.

The layoffs, targeting managing directors and senior employees, form part of CEO Jane Fraser's comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing costs, addressing regulatory challenges, and enhancing profitability. Fraser, since taking the helm in 2021, continues to push for technological advancements and operational efficiency.

Despite ongoing reductions, Citigroup insists these moves are necessary adjustments reflective of current business demands and strategic transformation goals. With recent regulatory relief, Citigroup's shares surged by 65.8% in 2025, highlighting the impacts of Fraser's ambitious realignment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)