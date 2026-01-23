Ridhima Dilawari Triumphs Amidst Challenges at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Ridhima Dilawari captured the spotlight as she claimed the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Kalhaar Blues & Greens on Friday. In an unexpected twist, a quadruple bogey in the final round threatened her lead, yet she managed to secure her first title since last July.

Ridhima, who had a four-shot advantage over amateur Zara Anand at the start of the final day, finished with a 5-over 77 to notch a total of even par 216, edging out Zara by just one shot. Vani Kapoor, the 2025 Order of Merit winner, clinched third place at 2-over 218.

In the face of fierce competition, Ridhima's triumph elevated her to the top of the Order of Merit standing with a prize of Rs.4.00 lakh. Jasmine Shekar, winner of the first leg, holds second place despite finishing 18th in this event. The tour saw several promising performances as golfers vied for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)