Li Ning Star Shines Bright at Bajaj Pune Grand Tour

Chinese cycling team Li Ning Star outperformed rivals to win the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 under the leadership of New Zealander Luke Mudgway. Despite fierce competition from international teams, their mastery on all stages earned them victory in the team classification with a record time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:45 IST
In a display of unparalleled skill and determination, Li Ning Star clinched the team title at the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, led by the impressive performance of New Zealand's Luke Mudgway. The team executed precision and control throughout all four stages, securing victory with a cumulative time of 28:41:19.

The decisive stage four encompassed a 95km journey through Pune's vibrant streets and historic sites, testing the endurance of cyclists over 437 kilometers. The conclusion saw Li Ning Star triumphant, cementing their place at the top of the leaderboard.

Li Ning Star's closest competitor, Burgos Burpellet BH, finished a mere 50 seconds behind, while the Terengganu Cycling Team of Thailand completed the podium. Mudgway, 29, emerged as the individual victor with exceptional performances in stages 1 and 2, achieving an overall time of 09:33:04 on the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

