Marc Guehi Poised for Crucial Manchester City Debut

In a significant move for Manchester City's defense, Marc Guehi is primed to debut against Wolverhampton, offering vital reinforcement for Pep Guardiola's injury-depleted squad.

The 25-year-old defender recently transferred from Crystal Palace but was absent in City's shocking 3-1 defeat at Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

Guardiola highlighted the importance of Guehi's experience but acknowledged that addressing the team's defensive challenges involves more than just one player, as City's first-choice defenders remain sidelined. As the team trails Arsenal in the Premier League, Guehi's addition is viewed as timely and necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)