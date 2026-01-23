Marc Guehi Poised for Crucial Manchester City Debut
Marc Guehi is set to make his debut for Manchester City against Wolverhampton, bolstering Pep Guardiola's injury-stricken defense. Guehi, 25, joined from Crystal Palace but missed City's Champions League loss at Bodø/Glimt. Guardiola emphasizes the importance of Guehi's experience amid several defensive injuries.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant move for Manchester City's defense, Marc Guehi is primed to debut against Wolverhampton, offering vital reinforcement for Pep Guardiola's injury-depleted squad.
The 25-year-old defender recently transferred from Crystal Palace but was absent in City's shocking 3-1 defeat at Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.
Guardiola highlighted the importance of Guehi's experience but acknowledged that addressing the team's defensive challenges involves more than just one player, as City's first-choice defenders remain sidelined. As the team trails Arsenal in the Premier League, Guehi's addition is viewed as timely and necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries
South Africa's T20 World Cup Prospects: Injuries, Performances, and Key Players
Collision Chaos: Wrong-Way Car Sparks Injuries
Injuries Shake Up South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad
Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.