Upsets and Upswings: A Dynamic Day in Sports

In a stunning upset at the Australian Open, American teenager Iva Jovic defeated Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, securing her maiden round of 16 Grand Slam appearance. Jovic's win marks her first victory over a top-10 player and extends her winning streak to 10 matches.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially positioning himself as the top overall pick. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard's impressive performance led the Clippers to a 112-104 victory over the Lakers, adding to the team's successful streak.

Other notable developments include Philip Rivers interviewing for the Bills' head-coaching job, the Patriots ruling out Harold Landry III for their upcoming game, and a big contract signing by the White Sox with reliever Seranthony Dominguez. These events highlight a day filled with significant changes across the sports landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)