Scorching Drama at the Australian Open: Heat, Thrills, and Closing Roofs

The scorching heat at the Australian Open on Saturday tested players, with temperatures forcing temporary suspension of matches and closure of stadium roofs. Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame the extreme conditions to defeat Tomas Machac in a grueling five-set match.

Luciano Darderi's victory over Karen Khachanov marked his first entry into the fourth round of a Grand Slam. Meanwhile, defending champions Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner continued to display their resilience, with Keys handling the heat to secure her place in the next round.

Organizers implemented an extreme heat policy, starting matches early to avoid peak temperatures. The tournament's third round featured fierce encounters, including matches involving Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and veteran Stan Wawrinka, despite the sweltering environment.

