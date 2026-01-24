Left Menu

Scorching Drama at the Australian Open: Heat, Thrills, and Closing Roofs

The Australian Open saw intense heat disrupt matches, leading to temporary breaks and roof closures. Lorenzo Musetti and Luciano Darderi advanced in thrilling matches, while defending champion Madison Keys and others battled the elements. Despite the challenges, top players continue to push through in the tournament's early rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:28 IST
Scorching Drama at the Australian Open: Heat, Thrills, and Closing Roofs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The scorching heat at the Australian Open on Saturday tested players, with temperatures forcing temporary suspension of matches and closure of stadium roofs. Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame the extreme conditions to defeat Tomas Machac in a grueling five-set match.

Luciano Darderi's victory over Karen Khachanov marked his first entry into the fourth round of a Grand Slam. Meanwhile, defending champions Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner continued to display their resilience, with Keys handling the heat to secure her place in the next round.

Organizers implemented an extreme heat policy, starting matches early to avoid peak temperatures. The tournament's third round featured fierce encounters, including matches involving Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and veteran Stan Wawrinka, despite the sweltering environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026