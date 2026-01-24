Rachin Ravindra Shines Amidst Intense India Series

In the midst of a challenging series in India, New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra is finding his form on familiar batting tracks. After a stunning performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he impressed with three centuries, Ravindra secured a contract with Chennai Super Kings, further honing his skills across India's diverse conditions.

The left-hander delivered a brisk 44 off 26 balls in the second T20, displaying his mix of power and finesse, although New Zealand fell short in defending their total. Despite the series deficit, Ravindra remains hopeful of a turnaround, attributing India's successful chase to dew conditions and Indian batsmen's prowess.

Ravindra continues his rigorous preparation for upcoming matches, focusing on adapting to varied wickets and enhancing his batting technique. With three games remaining, the Kiwi cricketer is determined to inspire a comeback, citing the team's spirit and India's formidable batting lineup as key factors to contend with.

(With inputs from agencies.)