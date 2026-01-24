Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra Shines Amidst Intense India Series

Rachin Ravindra is proving his prowess in Indian conditions, scoring consistently in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite challenges in the India series, Ravindra remains optimistic. His recent T20 performance showcases his blend of power and poise. He prepares intensively for upcoming matches, aiming to turn the series in New Zealand's favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:19 IST
Rachin Ravindra Shines Amidst Intense India Series
Rachin Ravindra
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a challenging series in India, New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra is finding his form on familiar batting tracks. After a stunning performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he impressed with three centuries, Ravindra secured a contract with Chennai Super Kings, further honing his skills across India's diverse conditions.

The left-hander delivered a brisk 44 off 26 balls in the second T20, displaying his mix of power and finesse, although New Zealand fell short in defending their total. Despite the series deficit, Ravindra remains hopeful of a turnaround, attributing India's successful chase to dew conditions and Indian batsmen's prowess.

Ravindra continues his rigorous preparation for upcoming matches, focusing on adapting to varied wickets and enhancing his batting technique. With three games remaining, the Kiwi cricketer is determined to inspire a comeback, citing the team's spirit and India's formidable batting lineup as key factors to contend with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026