Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster as Fielding Coach

James Foster, the former England wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as the fielding coach for Chennai Super Kings, one of the prominent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This announcement was made on Monday, marking another significant step in Foster's coaching career.

Foster will bring his vast experience to the coaching staff led by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming. Alongside him, Michael Hussey is serving as the batting coach, while Eric Simmons is the bowling coach. Foster's cricketing prowess includes his tenure with the England and New Zealand national sides and a recent victory in the ILT20 with the Desert Vipers.

The appointment was warmly received, with Chennai Super Kings highlighting Foster's global coaching exposure in a social media post. The team's upcoming IPL 2026 campaign starts with an away match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)