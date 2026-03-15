Star-Studded Wedding in the Hills: Kuldeep Yadav Ties the Knot

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has entered a new chapter in his life, marrying his fiancee Vanshika Singh in a picturesque ceremony in Mussoorie. The event, held last weekend, had the tranquil hill town abuzz.

The private wedding took place at a renowned luxury hotel, with significant figures from the cricket world in attendance. Among the notable guests were Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh, and Suresh Raina. The venue was lavishly decorated to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Adding a spiritual touch, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham offered his blessings to the couple. The multi-day festivities culminated late Saturday night, marking a memorable occasion for the Indian cricket star.

(With inputs from agencies.)