Anahat Singh Advances in Sprott Tournament

India's Anahat Singh advanced to the second round of the Sprott Tournament of Champions in New York, defeating Lucy Turmel. Men's player Abhay Singh, however, lost to Spain's Iker Pajares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:47 IST
India's top female squash player, Anahat Singh, showcased an impressive performance by defeating England's Lucy Turmel in the first round of the prestigious Sprott Tournament of Champions, held in New York. Singh, ranked World No. 31, triumphed over Turmel with scores of 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11.

Her victory sets up a second-round clash with Japan's sixth seed, Satomi Watanabe, providing a thrilling next stage in the competition for Singh.

In contrast, India's men's contender, World No. 29 Abhay Singh, faced a challenging match against Spain's Iker Pajares in which he ultimately fell short, losing with a scoreline of 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 3-11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

