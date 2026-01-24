Anahat Singh Advances in Sprott Tournament

India's top female squash player, Anahat Singh, showcased an impressive performance by defeating England's Lucy Turmel in the first round of the prestigious Sprott Tournament of Champions, held in New York. Singh, ranked World No. 31, triumphed over Turmel with scores of 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11.

Her victory sets up a second-round clash with Japan's sixth seed, Satomi Watanabe, providing a thrilling next stage in the competition for Singh.

In contrast, India's men's contender, World No. 29 Abhay Singh, faced a challenging match against Spain's Iker Pajares in which he ultimately fell short, losing with a scoreline of 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 3-11.

(With inputs from agencies.)