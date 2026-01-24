Suryakumar Yadav Roars Back to Form with Explosive Knock Against New Zealand
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav marked a sensational return to form with an unbeaten 82 against New Zealand, after grappling with a run drought. He credited net practice, avoiding social media, and his wife's support for helping him regain confidence. India's successful chase highlighted teamwork and determination.
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered a thrilling performance with an unbeaten 82 against New Zealand at Raipur, ending a prolonged lean patch in international cricket.
After a disappointing series of performances, Yadav finally hit his stride, aided by intensive practice, cutting off social media distractions, and encouragement from his wife.
The victory not only showcased Yadav's resurgence but also underlined the teamwork that propelled India to a formidable chase, bolstered by Ishan Kishan's fiery partnership with Yadav.
