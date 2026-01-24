Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Roars Back to Form with Explosive Knock Against New Zealand

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav marked a sensational return to form with an unbeaten 82 against New Zealand, after grappling with a run drought. He credited net practice, avoiding social media, and his wife's support for helping him regain confidence. India's successful chase highlighted teamwork and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:56 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Roars Back to Form with Explosive Knock Against New Zealand
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered a thrilling performance with an unbeaten 82 against New Zealand at Raipur, ending a prolonged lean patch in international cricket.

After a disappointing series of performances, Yadav finally hit his stride, aided by intensive practice, cutting off social media distractions, and encouragement from his wife.

The victory not only showcased Yadav's resurgence but also underlined the teamwork that propelled India to a formidable chase, bolstered by Ishan Kishan's fiery partnership with Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026