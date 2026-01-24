Left Menu

End of an Era: Stan Wawrinka's Final Australian Open Exit

Swiss tennis legend Stan Wawrinka played his last Australian Open match, bowing out to American Taylor Fritz in a four-set battle. Over his career, Wawrinka claimed three Grand Slam titles including the 2014 Australian Open. He announced 2026 as his retirement year and was celebrated warmly at the match.

Swiss tennis icon Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to the Australian Open, marking the end of his participation in the prestigious tournament after losing in the third round to American Taylor Fritz. Wawrinka, renowned for his Grand Slam victories, including the 2014 Australian Open, fought valiantly but couldn't overcome Fritz's skill.

The match, held at John Cain Arena, saw the 40-year-old Swiss veteran exhibit his characteristic grit, battling back to take the second set after a narrow first-set loss. Despite his efforts, Wawrinka couldn't maintain the momentum, eventually succumbing to the younger Fritz's relentless pressure.

Announcing that 2026 will mark the end of his decorated tennis career, Wawrinka leaves behind a legacy defined by resilience and excellence. As he walked off the court, the applause from fans celebrated both his past achievements and his unwavering competitive spirit.

