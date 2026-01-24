Left Menu

Ganguly's Honest Strategy: Coaching the Pretoria Capitals to SA20 Success

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's strategy for success as head coach of Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league focuses on honesty, creating a conducive environment, and building players' respect. His personal connection with players and tactical insights have been crucial in leading the team to the finals.

In an insightful approach to coaching, former India captain Sourav Ganguly emphasizes transparency and respect as crucial elements for success. As the head coach of Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20 league, Ganguly's guidance has been pivotal in driving the team to the finals.

Ganguly's approach involves nurturing a personal relationship with players even before tournaments commence. He maintains regular contact and offers valuable guidance, particularly in handling spin, as noted by standout player Dewald Brevis. Brevis credits Ganguly's insights as transformative.

For Ganguly, the key to winning is simplicity and strategic execution. As the team prepares for the final against seasoned contenders Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Ganguly inspires his players to remain focused and deliver their best performance, emphasizing the importance of consistency and experience in achieving victory.

