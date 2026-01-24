Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Scotland will fill Bangladesh's spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the BCB refused to participate over scheduling disputes. The ICC found no credible security threats in India, leading to the decision. Scotland, ranked 14th, was selected as the replacement team.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Scotland will take Bangladesh's place in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This decision follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to participate due to disputes over the match schedule.
The ICC confirmed that after an exhaustive review, including independent security assessments, there was no credible threat to the Bangladesh team in India. As a result, the ICC rejected the BCB's request to move their matches to Sri Lanka.
With no confirmation from Bangladesh to participate within the given deadline, Scotland, ranked 14th among T20I teams, will join the tournament. The ICC emphasized the importance of maintaining tournament integrity and fairness, avoiding setting a precedent that could affect future events.
