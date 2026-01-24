Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Scotland will take Bangladesh's place in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This decision follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to participate due to disputes over the match schedule.

The ICC confirmed that after an exhaustive review, including independent security assessments, there was no credible threat to the Bangladesh team in India. As a result, the ICC rejected the BCB's request to move their matches to Sri Lanka.

With no confirmation from Bangladesh to participate within the given deadline, Scotland, ranked 14th among T20I teams, will join the tournament. The ICC emphasized the importance of maintaining tournament integrity and fairness, avoiding setting a precedent that could affect future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)