Josh Hoey's Historic 800m Record at Boston Indoor Grand Prix

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 04:24 IST
American runner Josh Hoey smashed the men's 800 meters short track world record at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday, setting a new time of 1:42.50. This breaks a long-standing record by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer, which had lasted 28 years.

Hoey, already the second-fastest indoor 800m runner, was aided by his brother Jaxson for pacing. Jaxson led him through the initial laps before Hoey took charge and surged clear to finish with a comfortable margin.

In addition to Hoey's achievement, American Hobbs Kessler set a new world best in the 2000m short track. Meanwhile, Grant Fisher, the 3000m world record holder, took second place in another race, marking an eventful day for American distance running.

