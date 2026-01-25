Josh Hoey's Historic 800m Record at Boston Indoor Grand Prix

American runner Josh Hoey smashed the men's 800 meters short track world record at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday, setting a new time of 1:42.50. This breaks a long-standing record by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer, which had lasted 28 years.

Hoey, already the second-fastest indoor 800m runner, was aided by his brother Jaxson for pacing. Jaxson led him through the initial laps before Hoey took charge and surged clear to finish with a comfortable margin.

In addition to Hoey's achievement, American Hobbs Kessler set a new world best in the 2000m short track. Meanwhile, Grant Fisher, the 3000m world record holder, took second place in another race, marking an eventful day for American distance running.