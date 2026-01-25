Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Record-Breaking Moments at the Australian Open

The Australian Open sees Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Victoria Mboko in a tight match to advance to the quarter-finals. The event featured top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul, and others with matches spanning across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, promising thrilling tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 07:53 IST
Thrilling Matches and Record-Breaking Moments at the Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Open on Sunday witnessed intense tennis action as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1) to reach the quarter-finals. Sabalenka's win marked her 20th consecutive tiebreak victory at Grand Slams, breaking her tie with Novak Djokovic for the most in the Open Era.

The top seeds showcased their skills on Rod Laver Arena with Sabalenka facing the Canadian teenager Mboko, followed by an exciting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul. This day highlighted back-to-back powerful performances on the grand stage.

Alongside Sabalenka's victory, Margaret Court Arena featured matches including Coco Gauff's game against Karolina Muchova, while John Cain Arena's schedule included clashes between notable players, ensuring a delight for tennis enthusiasts across the globe.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
2
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026