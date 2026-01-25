Thrilling Matches and Record-Breaking Moments at the Australian Open

The Australian Open on Sunday witnessed intense tennis action as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1) to reach the quarter-finals. Sabalenka's win marked her 20th consecutive tiebreak victory at Grand Slams, breaking her tie with Novak Djokovic for the most in the Open Era.

The top seeds showcased their skills on Rod Laver Arena with Sabalenka facing the Canadian teenager Mboko, followed by an exciting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul. This day highlighted back-to-back powerful performances on the grand stage.

Alongside Sabalenka's victory, Margaret Court Arena featured matches including Coco Gauff's game against Karolina Muchova, while John Cain Arena's schedule included clashes between notable players, ensuring a delight for tennis enthusiasts across the globe.