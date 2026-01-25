Dramatic Twists at the Australian Open: Major Upsets and Quarter-final Bound Stars

Day eight of the Australian Open delivered a series of surprises and thrilling matches as the competition intensified. American Learner Tien made headlines by taking down fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, marking a stunning upset.

Meanwhile, last year's finalist Alexander Zverev showed his prowess by defeating Francisco Cerundolo, advancing confidently into the quarter-finals. In the women's draw, Coco Gauff survived a tough battle against Karolina Muchova, securing her place in the next round.

Other top seeds also made waves. Aryna Sabalenka extended her impressive tiebreak run, pulling ahead of Novak Djokovic, while Spain's Carlos Alcaraz continued his dominant form, advancing to the quarters and making history in the process.