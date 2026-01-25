Left Menu

Perth Scorchers Clinch Sixth Big Bash League Title

Perth Scorchers won their sixth Big Bash League title after defeating Sydney Sixers by six wickets at Perth Stadium. David Payne and Jhye Richardson's bowling restricted the Sixers to 132, while Mitch Marsh's 44 anchored the chase. The Scorchers triumphed with 15 balls to spare, thrilling a crowd of 55,018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:34 IST
The Perth Scorchers claimed their sixth Big Bash League title with a commanding six-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium on Sunday. A combination of disciplined bowling and strategic batting secured their triumph.

The Scorchers, having earned hosting rights, restricted their long-time rivals to a mere 132 in 20 overs, thanks to the joint efforts of pacemen David Payne and Jhye Richardson, who took six wickets in total. Mitch Marsh's 44 runs off 43 balls played a crucial role as the Scorchers comfortably chased down the target, finishing at 133-4 with 15 balls remaining.

Their victory was a testament to team effort and skillful play, as captain Ashton Turner remarked on their high expectations and the satisfaction of delivering. The Perth crowd, numbering 55,018, erupted in joy as the team sealed their win, marking a significant moment in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

