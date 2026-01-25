Bhairav Battalion Takes Center Stage at 2026 Kolkata Republic Day Parade

Kolkata is set to host a spectacular Republic Day Parade on Monday, highlighting India's military prowess. At the forefront will be the newly-raised 6th Bhairav Battalion, capturing attention with its role in the Indian Army's evolution into a faster and more technology-oriented force.

The Defence Ministry emphasizes the parade's focus on demonstrating operational readiness. The Bhairav Battalion, designed for high-tempo, complex battlefields, will symbolize the Army's shift towards versatile, agile warfare. This approach is crucial for countering emerging threats with speed and precision.

In addition to the Bhairav Battalion, the parade will showcase indigenously developed weapons and cross-service collaboration, reinforcing the armed forces' commitment to national security and unity. Advanced air defense systems will be featured, underscoring India's preparedness against new-age aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)