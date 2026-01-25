Left Menu

Judge Blocks Termination of Family Reunification Parole Programs

A federal judge halted the end of humanitarian parole for over 8,400 relatives of U.S. citizens and green card holders from seven Latin American nations. The Trump administration's immigration policies were challenged in court, leading to the injunction against policy change by Judge Indira Talwani.

A federal judge has intervened to block the Trump administration's attempt to revoke the humanitarian parole granted to over 8,400 relatives of U.S. citizens and green card holders. This group, originating from seven Latin American countries, has come to the U.S. under programs initiated during President Biden's administration.

On Saturday, Judge Indira Talwani of Boston issued a preliminary injunction, halting the Department of Homeland Security's plan to end these parole programs. The programs permit U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents to sponsor family members, allowing them to reside in the U.S. while awaiting immigrant visas.

The Homeland Security Department had declared the programs inconsistent with Trump's immigration priorities. However, Judge Talwani criticized the agency for not supporting its fraud concerns or considering the implications for individuals who can't easily return to their home countries. The ruling follows a larger lawsuit against Trump's immigration policies by advocacy groups.

