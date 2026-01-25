Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand CM's London Visit

Jharkhand's political landscape is heating up as Babulal Marandi, former BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition, took aim at Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his ongoing visit to London.

Marandi questioned Soren's decision to remain in London post an official trip to Davos, where he led a delegation to attract global investment.

The Congress, however, dismissed Marandi's comments, calling them misguided and politically charged. They emphasized that Soren's visit focuses on securing investments and fostering economic growth in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)