Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand CM's London Visit
BJP's Babulal Marandi criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's London trip, alleging it was unnecessary. Soren was in London post-Davos to discuss investments. Marandi questioned his absence from the Republic Day event. The Congress defended Soren, asserting the visit aimed at attracting investments for Jharkhand's economic progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's political landscape is heating up as Babulal Marandi, former BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition, took aim at Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his ongoing visit to London.
Marandi questioned Soren's decision to remain in London post an official trip to Davos, where he led a delegation to attract global investment.
The Congress, however, dismissed Marandi's comments, calling them misguided and politically charged. They emphasized that Soren's visit focuses on securing investments and fostering economic growth in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PFRDA's Strategic Overhaul: SAARG Committee Sets New Investment Path for NPS
Call for Transparency: Prithviraj Chavan Demands 'White Paper' on Maharashtra Investments
Luxury Homes Surge Amid Evolving Investment Strategies
Karnataka Secures Massive Investments at Davos WEF Meeting
Karnataka Leaps Forward with Rs 13,070 Crore Investment Boost from Davos