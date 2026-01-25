Alex de Minaur Faces Monumental Clash Against Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open

Alex de Minaur has successfully advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second consecutive year, a milestone announced on Sunday. However, the sixth seed now confronts a formidable opponent in World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The 26-year-old Australian earned this opportunity with an impressive 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory over tenth seed Alexander Bublik. Looking ahead to Tuesday, De Minaur is set to tackle Alcaraz, a rival he has not beaten in their five previous tennis encounters. Despite his unfavorable record, De Minaur is excited to face Alcaraz in a Grand Slam for the first time, hoping to become the first Australian to win the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup since Mark Edmondson.

"I have one of the toughest tasks ahead of me," De Minaur told reporters after wrapping up another straight-sets win. He emphasized the physical battle expected against Alcaraz, who is known for extending rallies. Acknowledging past matches have been grueling exchanges, De Minaur is eager to compete, letting his performance speak for itself without relying on public opinion.