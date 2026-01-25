Left Menu

Sheikh Al Thani Poised to Lead OCA as Randhir Singh Steps Down

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh is stepping down as Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president due to ill health, necessitating a leadership change. Randhir, the first Indian OCA president, will be succeeded by Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, who is the sole candidate.

Randhir Singh, a distinguished Indian sports administrator, is set to end his tenure as president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) prematurely because of health issues. The OCA's General Assembly in Tashkent will elect Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani as the new head.

Singh, who made history as the OCA's first Indian president in September 2024, will step down after just 17 months in the position. His term was initially planned to continue through 2028. The leadership transition arrives at a crucial time with the Asian Games scheduled for Japan later this year.

Prior to his election as president, Singh served as OCA's acting president from 2021. He replaced Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah following the latter's 15-year ban for ethics violations. Singh also held significant roles, including as Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2012.

