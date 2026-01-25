Patrick Reed Triumphs at Dubai Desert Classic, Navigates LIV Golf Fines

Patrick Reed clinched a decisive four-shot victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, recording his first European tour title. This win also heralds his re-entry into the top 30 of the world rankings for the first time since his association with LIV Golf.

The victory offers Reed financial relief as the prize money is expected to cover his European tour fines, arising from his involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Reed emphasized the importance of winning early in the tour to manage these penalties.

Before the tournament, Reed had been negotiating a new contract with LIV Golf, ahead of their season opening in Saudi Arabia. Focused solely on his game, Reed delivered an impressive performance amid brief challenges, establishing himself as a global player despite the financial penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)