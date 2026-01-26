Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Republic Day Tableau: Honoring Tribal Heroes

Chhattisgarh's Republic Day tableau featured India's first digital museum, dedicated to tribal heroes of the freedom struggle. Centering on Veer Gundadhur and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, it highlighted their historic contributions. The theme was 'Mantra of Freedom — Vande Mataram', symbolizing unity and valor against British rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:30 IST
Chhattisgarh's Republic Day tableau made an impressive impact by featuring India's first digital museum dedicated to the tribal heroes who fought valiantly in the nation's freedom struggle. Standing proudly at the forefront was Veer Gundadhur, a revered leader of the Dhurwa community and a pivotal figure in the 1910 Bhumkal Rebellion, a movement embodying mass tribal solidarity against oppression.

The tableau evoked powerful imagery with symbols like mango leaves and dried red chilies, capturing the essence of mobilization and revolt. The rear section paid tribute to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a respected leader from the Binjhawar tribe, depicted mounted on horseback, sword in hand. Known for distributing grain to the poor during a famine, Singh's arrest and subsequent participation in the First War of Independence underscored his commitment to justice, leading to his execution and status as Chhattisgarh's first martyr.

Accompanied by the theme 'Mantra of Freedom — Vande Mataram', the tableau celebrated the collective bravery of tribal heroes. The digital museum in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digitally preserves the story of 14 significant tribal uprisings, aiming to illuminate a powerful narrative of resistance often overlooked in mainstream history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

