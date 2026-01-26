Left Menu

Bundelkhand's Timeless Grandeur Shines on Republic Day Tableau

The Uttar Pradesh tableau on the 77th Republic Day showcased Bundelkhand's rich cultural heritage and modern progress. Featuring elements like the Ekamukha Linga, crafts, Kalinjar Fort, Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, and vivid folk dancers, it depicted a harmonious blend of ancient tradition and dynamic development in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 26-01-2026 11:32 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh tableau, unveiled on the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, captivated spectators with its portrayal of Bundelkhand's cultural and historical grandeur. The display ingeniously intertwined the region's ancient heritage with Uttar Pradesh's contemporary progress.

The Ekamukha Linga, a celebrated rock-cut sculpture from Kalinjar, introduced the tableau with spiritual gravitas, underscoring Bundelkhand's deep religious roots. Meanwhile, the middle section highlighted the region's vibrant craft traditions, such as pottery and beadwork, which play a crucial role in its economic fabric.

Kalinjar Fort and the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple were showcased as enduring symbols of resilience and historical significance. The tableau concluded with modern elements, including expressways and industrial growth, illustrating Uttar Pradesh's confident stride towards development and prosperity.

