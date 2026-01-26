Ayush: Reviving Tradition, Embracing Innovation

The Ministry of Ayush's Republic Day tableau prominently featured the National Ayush Mission, showcasing its efforts to integrate traditional Indian medicine systems into mainstream healthcare. Drawing inspiration from national initiatives like Vande Mataram and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau emphasized India's cultural heritage and futuristic health vision.

During the parade, the tableau captivated audiences with a dynamic sculpture of Acharya Charak, Rishi Patanjali, and Maharshi Agastya, surrounded by medicinal plants, representing Ayush's foundational principles. A contingent highlighted AI's role in Ayush, reflecting innovation in traditional health practices.

Key initiatives under NAM, such as Supraja for women and child wellness, Vayomitra for the elderly, and Ayurvidya for educational growth, were presented. The display underscored the importance of a holistic well-being approach, featuring traditional therapies, pivotal historical figures, and an Ayush educational institution, all contributing to a resilient India.

