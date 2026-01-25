Left Menu

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Clinch Third SA20 Trophy in Thrilling Finale

Dewald Brevis's explosive 101 off 56 balls was overshadowed as Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final at Newlands. Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke's unbeaten 114-run partnership secured the win, marking Sunrisers' third trophy in four years. Marco Jansen excelled with figures of 3-10.

Dewald Brevis's blistering knock of 101 from 56 deliveries showcased his prowess, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Sunrisers Eastern Cape from securing a six-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final.

The Sunrisers heroics were spearheaded by Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke, who put on an undefeated 114-run stand for the fifth wicket, guiding their team past the target with just four balls to spare.

The Capitals struggled after a shaky start, relying on a 97-run partnership between Brevis and Bryce Parsons to post 158-7. However, Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling performance of 3-10 helped the Sunrisers stay on top, and Stubbs and Breetzke ensured the win.

