Sunrisers Eastern Cape Clinch Third SA20 Trophy in Thrilling Finale

Dewald Brevis's blistering knock of 101 from 56 deliveries showcased his prowess, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Sunrisers Eastern Cape from securing a six-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final.

The Sunrisers heroics were spearheaded by Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke, who put on an undefeated 114-run stand for the fifth wicket, guiding their team past the target with just four balls to spare.

The Capitals struggled after a shaky start, relying on a 97-run partnership between Brevis and Bryce Parsons to post 158-7. However, Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling performance of 3-10 helped the Sunrisers stay on top, and Stubbs and Breetzke ensured the win.